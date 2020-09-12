NEAL BARTON’S POV: Interesting times indeed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – May you live in interesting times. That’s a Chinese curse I learned when I was a kid.

I guess if you live long enough you see everything.

Politics: when I was a kid and for most of my life the Republican Party was seen as the war hawking party and those leaders in the old party were rich fat cats who didn’t know what it was like to be the working man. Never net a war they didn’t like.

Now things seem to be on the opposite direction or getting there. Now, the big money with the Democratic Party are fat cats from Wall Street. You have a Republican president who is pulling more troops out of Iraq this week and saying no more forever wars we shouldn’t be in, and he’s criticized for it.

This while seeming to be leading the political party which every day seems to be catching hell from blue-blooded Republicans who sound like Democrats.

Interesting times? You bet, ha.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.