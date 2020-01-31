NEAL BARTON’S POV: Impeachment has become a joke

What about all this impeachment stuff? Are you happy with it or are you sick of it?

This has become insane. The impeachment clause has become a joke. There are no high crimes and misdemeanors.

You may think impeachment can be anything Congress says it is. But, look at the Constitution. Look at the spirit of the the law. Impeachment is not supposed to be a cudgel the House has to hassle a president they disagree with.

A leading newspaper said minutes after Trump was inaugurated the impeachment process begins.

This has become such a farce and it’s so petty. Don’t cackle. There will be a Democratic president once again and it won’t be funny when all a Congress does is instead of looking for common ground with the president all they try and do is take him or her out.

The John Bolton book-New York Times anonymous sources story is just running out the clock and looking for a serious charge to level at President Trump. This has become very sad.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.