NEAL BARTON’S POV: I’m glad I worked the whole time

So what do you think?

You still want to stay at home or are you happy to go back to work?

I was glad I worked all the time.

I was amazed at the scientist the UK and US took guidance from, Neil Ferguson, who earned the nickname Professor Lockdown. The guy who came out with astronomical casualty predictions and told us to stay inside was caught two times seeing his married girlfriend on the side while reportedly staying in. He was shamed into resigning.

You have the mayor of Beaumont who told people stay in caught in the act getting her nails done.

They mayor of Chicago who didn’t follow her own rules saying she had to get herself groomed Saying she was the face of the city and the rules don’t apply to her. At least she was honest about how she felt.

Blue state leaders wanting to stay shut down. Red state leaders trying to get the economy going again.

I can’t believe our future has become just another political football.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.