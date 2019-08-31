NEAL BARTON’S POV: I’ll stay out of your bedroom if you stay out of my car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The fighting continues on social media from a whole lot of people.

Everyone.

I’m to the point right now I skip it all and look for your dog pictures. But there are some things one can’t help but see.

President Obama, who really lectured us about global warming and the sea rising, just bought himself a $15 million house at sea level at Martha’s Vineyard. How the former president spends his money is his business. But he must have faith that was never going to happen to spend that type of dough for an ocean view property.

I’m also told we are to stay out of people’s bedrooms. I’m good with that. But most who say for me to stay out of one room of theirs want to go into a lot of my rooms and places. Stay out of my car. I like how the extra room gives me more choices. Why don’t you not take your private jets to climate change meetings? Stay out of my gun safe. I’ve never hurt anyone. If you hate my faith stay out of my church. If you don’t like what I watch stay out of my living room. And last but not least stay out of my voting booth. You’ll never change my mind.

