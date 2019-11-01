NEAL BARTON’S POV: Confused about voting? We can help

There is nothing worse than going to the voting booth and looking at races and items you have no idea about upon which to vote.

I can help.

Texas has 10 proposition which could become law. But that depends on you. You can say yes or no.

Politicians and lobbyist love low-informed voters who’d rather not mess with it. If you look at the ballot, it’s penned by lobbyist, politicians and lawyers. There is a deep state here in Texas, too.

Please look at our digital special. We did this a few nights ago. We go through all 10 props. You can agree or disagree with what I said or our political experts. The main thing is to do research and bring notes with you into the booth. That’s legal.

You can find our digital special on our website here. We did this to try and make deciding easier for you. We had to do some digging ourselves to make sense of some of these items and we do this for a living.

Vote.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.