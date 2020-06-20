NEAL BARTON’S POV: Celebrate Dad while he’s still here

Father’s Day is Sunday.

Mother’s Day is easy. Buy mom a nice gift. Call her. Everyone loves mom.

Dad is more complicated. He doesn’t need flowers. Chances are he has what he wants. What he needs is a kind word from you. And when you call him don’t call him collect.

There’s a good chance dad is the lion of the family. The disciplinarian. There still may be some hurt feelings. Call him anyway.

You’ll say ‘but, you don’t know my dad.’ Yes I do. ‘But, he and I don’t talk.’ Start. ‘He doesn’t understand me.’ Try and understand him.

I assure you as you get older, you do the right thing not just for others. You do it for yourself. Because one day, it will be too late. You won’t be able to take back those words or deliver them the first time.

Celebrate dad. I’d do anything to be able to talk to mine.

