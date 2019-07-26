NEAL BARTON’S POV: Bernie was woke but his staff smelled smoke

During the 2016 election, Bernie Sanders was woke.

Promising many things would be free.

And the item which got a lot of attention was a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Bernie was woke, no smoke.

Fagettabout it, he was all about it.

Then.

No matter what your politics may be, you know everything has to have a budget. I’ve been a manager. You have to have a benchmark.

Well, for the 2020 election Bernie is still woke but his staff smelled smoke.

They were not making $15 an hour and called him out about it.

Bernie was furious the union workers went to the media.

And, by the way union workers have always talked to the media, especially when they are mad at their employer.

Bernie backed down and raised wages to $15 per hour.

Then cut his workers’ hours.

Bernie Sanders, who sees himself as a woke socialist, knows more about business and “being the man” than he ever thought.

Needless to say, the workers are furious about getting hours cut.

But, welcome to the un-woke world of world of how it is. And will always be.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.