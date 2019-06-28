NEAL BARTON’S POV: Are we losing our critical thinking skills?

It does worry me we are losing our critical thinking skills.

We depend more and more on our phones.

There is nothing I love more than maps. Rand McNally maps. The kind one could fold. That was the most fun part of the vacation – looking to see where you we’re going.

I’ve seen many a newsroom argument about someone being late to a story and come to find out the map of the phone sent them the wrong way. I just saw a news story where drivers in Denver went to an up a muddy road at the airport. They trusted the Google Maps.

I got a funny story today from a FB friend about a phone device that brought here all the way from Florida, where she lives, through Atlanta, Georgia to East Texas. We know that’s wrong because we’ve looked at maps. The kind the gas station used to hand out or sell.

Folks, let’s not lose our brain power. What did Reagan say? Trust but verify.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.