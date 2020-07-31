NEAL BARTON’S POV: A heartfelt word of thanks

All my life I’ve been a hard charger, so imagine me being flat on my back with three weeks of COVID with pneumonia.

The pneumonia was awful.

I had good friends and strangers offering to mow my yard, get groceries, and help.

I cannot tell you how much that meant to my wife and me. And let me thank my wife. She had COVID too= and managed to keep me up and going with pneumonia.

Just a heartfelt word of thanks to you and all your messages from social media to calls to the TV station.

And let me add this. If you have friends who had or are suffering from the virus, check on them. Run some errands for them. We all are proud. But many of us needed some help or an encouraging word.

East Texans always come through. You are the kindest and most generous people in the country.

That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.