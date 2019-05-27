NEAL BARTON'S POV: The media is missing the feel of the people Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - If you'll remember, just a few years ago, the Brexit vote was to tear the United Kingdom a way from the European Union.

The people decided, stunning the insiders, media and pollsters, that the people, not a bunch of foppish paper-pushers could govern themselves better than the rest of elites.

Then, a few years later, in 2016 a similar deal happened in the U.S. The insider candidate, and the choice of elites and media and pollsters, was defeated by a New York businessman. HRC was the favorite of the media and pollsters and all the smart people were not too worried because most every talking head on TV said her election was a fait accompli. But that didn't happen.

Just a few days ago in Australia. the candidate all the media and pollsters rolled their eyes at won.

It's happened again. The media missed the feel of the people. I assure you most of their politicians did. Along with pollsters. From what I read, the pollsters really missed this in Australia. It shows you the same thing which happened here.

When will people realize the so-called best and brightest are not so best and not so bright?

