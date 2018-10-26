Neal Barton's POV: Sears closing is the end of an era Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Talk show host Howie Carr said it first and best - Sears was Amazon before there was an Amazon.

The world shopped from the catalog which made the store so famous before they were known for their brick and mortar stores.

When I was a kid in Beaumont, going downtown to the Sears store - or, as my grandmother called it Sears and Roebuck - was like going to New York City. There was a popcorn and nuts area. You could buy anything there. School clothes, guns, your league's baseball uniforms. I remember when I was a kid there was a blue jacket with three white stripes in the left arm. It was the style. Every boy had to have one.

Our ancestors bought houses from sears.

By the time I was grown it started to change. It fell behind. It fell more behind.

I still bought my yard equipment from the Sears in Tyler. The last time I was there, supplies were low and the clerks looked exhausted. They guy who rang up my purchase told me he was glad it was over. Who wouldn't be? He needed time off from being threatened with the guillotine for year.

Kids who work here don't understand. Their loyalty is to their phone. But there was a time there was immense loyalty between us and our favorite store. Thats was the place where, as my grandmother said, we traded.

That's my point of view. What's yours?

You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.