Neal Barton has a Podcast Ep1 Robin Hood Studios

Robin Hood Brians of Robin Hood Studios in Tyler Texas and local musician Lynn Groom sit down and share many stories of the past with Neal Barton. Starting in 1963 when he was recording hit records by acts such as: Z Z Top (catch the story of how La Grange came to be), John Fred & His Playboy Band, The Uniques, The Five Americans, Southwest FOB, Mouse & the Traps, Jon & Robin, Gladstone and hundreds of other regional acts. A look at the past, present, and future of music in East Texas. Sit back and enjoy!