Who says you can’t talk politics AND religion. We do!!!! We first speak with two local pastors about why Easter isn’t as big as Christmas in Christendom. We talk about where the faith is headed and challenges in the faith, PLUS the controversial 7-11 music. Then- we talk with a historian about the Notre Dame Cathedral fire as well as the Doolittle Raid against Japan, why it was important. Plus, brace for more Mueller.