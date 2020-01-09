Vucevic, Fournier lead Magic past Wizards 123-89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 123-89 on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield scored 18 points to lead the Wizards, and Troy Brown, Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Orlando took control for good with a 23-5 run to close the second quarter, punctuated by a dunk by Vucevic in the final seconds, for a 69-52 lead.

The advantage ballooned to 29 points in the early stages of the third quarter.

The Wizards played with a short bench, as a rash of injuries left them with only nine players available. Bradley Beal, the star guard who averaged 34.3 points in the previous three games against Orlando, sat out for the fourth consecutive game since injuring his right leg against the Magic in Washington on Jan. 1.

TIP-INS:

Wizards: After playing in 194 consecutive games, Beal has now missed six of Washington’s last seven due to injury. … Washington was also without Rui Hachimura (groin), Thomas Bryant (foot), and Davis Bertans (quadriceps).

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac will not need surgery for the knee sprain he suffered on Jan. 1 at Washington. Isaac will be re-evaluated in 8 to 10 weeks. … F Al-Farouq Aminu underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn right meniscus. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, meaning he could be available for the latter stages of the regular season and a potential playoff run.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Magic: Begin a six-game road trip at Phoenix on Friday night.

