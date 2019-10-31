Thunder C Adams out vs. Trail Blazers

1  of  2
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Thunder center Steven Adams will miss Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee contusion.

Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said before the game that Adams will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Adams is a solid defender who leads the team with 11.5 rebounds per game.

Nerlens Noel is next in line to get action. He is averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds this season.

Donovan also said guard/forward Andre Roberson remains out as he recovers from left knee surgery.

