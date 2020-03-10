Suddenly potent Magic visit hot Grizzlies

The Orlando Magic have ratcheted up the dial on their offense to effectively turn the corner following a disastrous 1-8 stretch.

The Magic look to continue their spirited surge on Tuesday when they conclude a four-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Orlando posted its seventh win in 11 contests on Sunday with a 126-106 victory at Houston. The Magic are averaging a robust 120.8 points per game during the 11-game stretch, and have reached at least 120 on five occasions in that run.

Six players reached double digits in scoring versus the reeling Rockets, with D.J. Augustin leading the way with 24 points off the bench.

“We didn’t worry about what the Rockets were doing. We just wanted to come out and play our game,” Augustin said of his club, which was playing without second-leading scorer Evan Fournier (elbow).

Orlando coach Steve Clifford credited the performance of the last two games for Augustin, who has totaled 42 points while shooting 11 of 17 from the floor.

“He was in the middle of everything in both halves tonight,” Clifford said of the 32-year-old. “You can tell he was getting his rhythm back. It’s not just his shot-making but his play-making also.”

Markelle Fultz overcame a nagging calf injury on Sunday to score 18 points while sinking 8-of-12 shots from the floor. The top overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft has made at least 50 percent of his shots from the field in three straight contests and eight of his last 11.

Nikola Vucevic, who averages team-leading totals in points (19.5) and rebounds (11.0), recorded 16 and 16, respectively, in Sunday’s victory. The 29-year-old had 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in Orlando’s 118-86 romp over Memphis on Nov. 8.

Jonas Valanciunas, who had 15 points and nine rebounds in that contest, erupted for 27 and 17, respectively, on Saturday in Memphis’ 118-101 win over Atlanta. The latest double-double was the 27-year-old’s 32nd of the season.

Valanciunas made 10 of 13 shots from the floor for the Grizzlies, who are maintaining a firm grasp on the final postseason spot in the Western Conference,

“Yeah. It’s that time of year, right? We’re watching the standings,” Valanciunas said. “You want to climb higher and higher, so wins (are) really important.”

Rookie Ja Morant, who scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, isn’t getting too hyped about Memphis’ fourth victory in five contests.

“We know we have to turn the page, focus on the next game or the next day, whether it’s a practice or an off-day,” Morant said. “We just focus on ourselves (and) lock into it.”

Morant, who was the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging team-leading totals in points (17.6) and assists (7.0) to help Memphis move within one win of matching last year’s total of 33.

