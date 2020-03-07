Sabonis dominates, Pacers hang on to beat Bulls 108-102

CHICAGO (AP)Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-102 on Friday night.

The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, even though they were missing two of their top three scorers with T.J. Warren (sore left leg) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore left hip) sidelined.

Sabonis made 10 of 14 shots.

Victor Oladipo scored 16 after missing the previous two games because of a sore right knee. Myles Turner added 15 points and eight rebounds. And JaKarr Sampson scored 14.

Chicago lost for the 12th time in 14 games despite rookie Coby White scoring 26 points and Shaquille Harrison setting a career high with 25.

It was White’s seventh straight game with 19 points or more. But Lauri Markkanen finished with just three points in his second game back after missing 15 because of a stress reaction in his right hip. Leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out his third in a row with a strained left quadriceps.

The Pacers appeared as though they were on their way to an easy victory with a 73-50 lead after Oladipo’s layup with 7:41 left in the third. Things got tight in the fourth, when Harrison nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 99-92 with just under five minutes left.

Turner hit two free throws. Oladipo banked in a shot to make it 103-92 with 1:30 left. And the Pacers hung on for the win.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Coach Nate McMillan said the Pacers expect to know more about the severity of Brogdon’s injury by Saturday, after they consult with doctors. Brogdon exited Wednesday’s loss at Milwaukee because of a sore left hip and had an MRI the following day. … F Doug McDermott (sore right big toe) did not play.

Bulls: Coach Jim Boylen said LaVine will practice Saturday. The Bulls will then decide if he will return at Brooklyn on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Dallas on Sunday.

Bulls: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports