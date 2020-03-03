Severe Weather Tools

Rose has sprained ankle, to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

NBA
DETROIT (AP)Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The team announced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade two sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, his highest output since 2011-12.

Rose was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday. The Pistons host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Detroit also has signed forward/center Donta Hall to a second 10-day contract. In three games with the Pistons, Hall has averaged 1.7 points.

