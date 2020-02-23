Pistons sign Hall to 10-day contract

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Pistons have signed Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

The Pistons announced the move Saturday. The 6-foot-9 Hall has averaged 15.4 points in 36 games this season with the Pistons’ Grand Rapids affiliate in the G League.

Hall played four seasons of college basketball at Alabama and was a member of Detroit’s 2019 summer league team. He was also in training camp this season with the Pistons.

Detroit plays at Portland on Sunday night.

