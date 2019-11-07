Pistons again without Griffin, Rose and Jackson

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Pistons were again without Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.

Griffin hasn’t played this season because of hamstring and knee issues. Jackson, who has had back problems, has only appeared in two games. Rose got off to a fine start in his first season with Detroit, but he is sitting out a third straight game with a right hamstring strain.

The Knicks are without Dennis Smith (personal reasons), Kadeem Allen (right foot strain), Elfrid Payton (right hamstring strain) and Reggie Bullock (cervical disk herniation).

