Pacers’ Sabonis out against Bulls with sore left knee

NBA
CHICAGO (AP)Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis missed Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left knee.

The team’s leading scorer at 18 points per game, Sabonis was inactive after coach Nate McMillan said he would play. The knee has been bothering Sabonis the last few days.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his fifth straight game, this time because of strep throat after sitting out the previous four with a sore lower back.

