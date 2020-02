ATLANTA (AP)Trae Young was disappointed that the Atlanta Hawks let New York rally in regulation and take a big lead in the first overtime, so he repeatedly took the ball and dared the Knicks to foul him.

''When you had that lead late in the game and you feel like we should've won in regulation, and then they send it to overtime, it kills momentum,'' Young said. ''That kind of took a lot of energy out of us, but we found a way to keep battling, keep making shots and getting stops on the defensive end.''