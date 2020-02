LOS ANGELES (AP)Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.

The service was to take place at the Staples Center, the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades. The two were among nine people killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.