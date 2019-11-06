Magic aim for rare win in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks look to continue their home-court dominance over the Orlando Magic when the clubs meet for the only time in Texas this season on Wednesday night.

The Magic haven’t won at Dallas since January 2011, a stretch of seven losses by an average of 17.7 points per game.

To add fatigue to insult, Orlando will be playing a second game in two nights, having gone the distance before collapsing at the end of a 102-94 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, were off the past two days. They are coming off a 131-111 blowout win at Cleveland on Sunday in a game dominated by Luka Doncic, who scorched the Cavaliers for 29 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists.

The triple-double was the 20-year-old’s second in a row and third overall this season. He posted nearly identical numbers — 31 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists — in an overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Mavericks’ most recent home game, last Friday.

Doncic has yet to work his triple-double magic on Orlando. In fact, he recorded a pair of single-doubles in the teams’ two meetings last season.

He endured one of the worst offensive games of his young career — seven points on 2-for-11 shooting — to complement 11 rebounds and nine assists in Dallas’ 101-76 home shellacking of the Magic last December.

In March at Orlando, Doncic had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Mavericks lost 111-106.

After a two-game split last week in Doncic’s triple-double efforts, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was more concerned with his team’s effort on defense than anything his unstoppable force was doing at the other end of the floor.

“We just feel like we’ve got to bear down more defensively,” he told reporters at practice Wednesday. “These next couple of games are against teams that are bigger and more physical, and they’re teams that rebound well, so we’ve just got to bring up our physical disposition and really concentrate on it more.”

The Mavericks complete a three-day, two-game homestand Friday against the New York Knicks.

Carlisle’s mention of bigger and more physical surely was a reference to Magic big man Nikola Vucevic, who recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Tuesday setback at Oklahoma City.

The loss was Orlando’s third in a row. More alarmingly, it extended the club’s season-opening run of double-digit scoring outputs to seven, the second straight since the promotion of Markelle Fultz to starting point guard was supposed to provide a spark.

The Magic have totaled 87 and 94 points in Fultz’s two starts. He hasn’t made much of an impact, following up a nine-point, two-assist effort against Denver with a slightly improved 13-point, four-assist outing against the Thunder.

Surely, it’s not what the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft had envisioned after earning just 15 starts in his first two injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Orlando acquired him in a February trade.

“It’s just more motivation,” he told reporters of the promotion. “It definitely shows you the trust that (coach Steve Clifford) has in me, the trust that he believes I can help this team out.”

The Magic and Mavericks have split their past four season series, with the home team winning every game.

