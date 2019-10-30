Kings look to end winless start vs. Hornets

The Sacramento Kings are 0-4 for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign when Reggie Theus began the season as coach and the club finished with a 17-65 record.

That rates as the worst record of the franchise’s Sacramento era.

The current edition of the Kings looks to begin digging out of a hole when it plays host to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Sacramento is one of three remaining winless teams in the NBA but is certainly faring the worst, falling by an average of 19.5 points. The setbacks include being routed by 32 points against the Utah Jazz and 29 versus the Phoenix Suns.

However, the Kings may be moving closer to their elusive first victory after battling with the Nuggets down the stretch on Monday night before losing 101-94. Denver’s point total was the lowest Sacramento has allowed this season.

“That’s what we have to be,” first-year Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters afterward. “That’s why we stress, and there was a point made, becoming a team that comes on defense so that when we have off shooting nights we still have a chance to win. We really played a competitive game and we stuck together.”

Sparking the Kings against Denver was post player Richaun Holmes, who recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench while bringing energy to the floor.

Both totals fell one shy of his career highs. He also impressed on the defensive end, helping keep Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting.

“It’s a challenge,” Holmes said afterward. “We all know how great of a player Jokic is and how great he’s been since he’s come into this league, so it’s a challenge that I look forward to. This is the NBA, I look forward every night to playing against the best and proving myself, so I enjoy those type of matchups.”

While Holmes exploded for a big game, Sacramento is waiting on shooting guard Buddy Hield to break out of a two-game funk. Hield is averaging four points on 3-of-20 shooting during the stretch after averaging 24.5 points over the first two games.

Charlotte has dropped three consecutive games and is 0-2 on a four-game California swing that concludes Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

The Hornets have lost by an average of 18.7 points during the slide, with a 111-96 setback against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday rating as the closest contest. It came one night after they lost 120-101 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the margins of defeat in L.A., Charlotte coach James Borrego was encouraged.

“I like the way we competed against two of the better teams in the league,” Borrego said after the loss to the Clippers. “We played even better (Monday night). Probably our best performance of the year defensively.”

Hornets point guard Terry Rozier had a team-high 17 points against the Clippers, and backup shooting guard Malik Monk scored 15 points in 21 minutes, a needed development.

Monk didn’t score a single point in the previous two games, missing all seven shots while playing 34 total minutes. He shot 7-for-12 against the Clippers.

“I’ve been way too passive,” Monk said after the Monday loss. “Thinking way too much, trying to get other people involved. I’ve just got to attack.”

The teams split two meetings last season, with the home team winning both times.

