Injured Wizards rookie Hachimura to miss at least 5 games

WASHINGTON (AP)Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team’s next five games after hurting his groin.

The Wizards said Tuesday that Hachimura will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.

He was hurt in the first half of Washington’s 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).

Washington’s first game without Hachimura will be Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

NOTES: The Wizards signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a two-way contract and waived G Chris Chiozza. Pasecniks is 7-foot-1 and has played in 12 games for the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go this season, making two starts. … Chiozza averaged 2.7 points and 2.8 assists in 10 games with the Wizards this season.

