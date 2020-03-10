Ibaka helps Raptors edge Jazz 101-92

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Another injury was no big deal for the Toronto Raptors.

Serge Ibaka and company just keep rolling along.

Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points, and the Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 101-92 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists as Toronto used a 53-34 advantage on the glass to improve to 21-4 since Jan. 15. Ibaka grabbed 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Toronto played without Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder) due to injuries, and Norman Powell left in the first quarter after spraining his ankle. But the Raptors found a way again.

”No matter what happens we stick together as a team and we try to work the game,” Siakam said. ”It’s gonna be a long game. There’s gonna be runs. The most important thing is to stay together. Don’t panic and keep executing.”

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists for Utah, which had won five in a row. Royce O’Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and seven assists.

OG Anunoby put back a missed layup to help the Raptors open an 82-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

”We definitely put emphasis on rebounds,” Utah center Rudy Gobert said. ”We’re probably going to have to watch the game to figure out what we could have done better.”

Ingles then scored three baskets to key a 15-3 Jazz run. Gobert capped the surge with a dunk for his first basket of the night, making it 87-85 Utah midway through the quarter.

Toronto responded by scoring on four straight possessions, culminating in a Lowry 3-pointer, to take a 95-90 lead with 2:30 left. The Raptors allowed one basket over the final 5:45 of the game.

”Our team is unbelievable with just kind of staying in the moment and understanding what we have to do,” Lowry said.

The Raptors put together a 15-6 run for a 57-51 halftime lead. Siakam, Lowry and Ibaka each scored in the final minute of the half – highlighted by Lowry’s 30-foot pullup 3-pointer – to punctuate the run.

MAKING A MARK

Patrick McCaw found several small ways to make an impact for the Raptors over 43 minutes. McCaw only scored two points, but he collected six rebounds and three steals. Most importantly for Toronto, he played tough defense.

”Whatever we’re trying to do, we can send him on somebody and he’s going to key in on that person and do his job on defense,” Siakam said.

SECOND-UNIT SUCCESS

Utah outscored Toronto 42-19 in bench points. Ingles led the way, going 8 for 12 from the field.

It marked the fifth time in six games the Jazz scored 30 or more bench points.

”I thought they did a good job communicating defensively, changing things up a little bit,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. ”Obviously, Joe had a really good night, we played through him a little bit on the offensive end. I thought they did a good job in every aspect of the game.”

QUOTABLE

”Next time, I’ll do justice myself so the official can eject me for a reason.” Gobert on getting ejected along with Anunoby after an altercation between the players with 40.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Powell averaged 34.0 points on 57% shooting over his previous two games. … Ibaka matched a season high with five made 3-pointers. … The Raptors outscored the Jazz 14-8 in second-chance points.

Jazz: Ingles had his first 20-point game off the bench this season. … Donovan Mitchell finished with 11 points after shooting just 4-of-16 from the floor. … Utah scored 21 points off 20 Toronto turnovers.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Jazz: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

