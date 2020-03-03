House call: Dr. J to attend his first Nets game in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP)Dr. J is finally going to make a house call to the Nets in Brooklyn.

Julius Erving, perhaps the greatest player in the nomadic franchise’s history, will be at Barclays Center on Friday when the Nets host the San Antonio Spurs.

Erving led the New York Nets to ABA championships in 1974 and 1976, but he was then sold to the Philadelphia 76ers when the Nets entered the NBA. Erving, who is originally from Long Island, played his entire NBA career with the 76ers and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nets owner Joseph Tsai called the high-flying Erving ”the most iconic basketball great of our time.”

”He turned flair into elegance and revolutionized the game,” Tsai added in a statement. ”I am thrilled that we are bringing Dr. J home to attend his first Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.”

The Nets, who once played on Long Island, moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012.

Erving’s appearance at the game comes on what the Nets are calling ”Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Black Panther-inspired Dr. J bobblehead.

