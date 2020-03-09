Grizzlies expecting Jackson, Winslow back by next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)The Grizzlies are expecting forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to return from an injured left knee within the next week along with Justise Winslow also making his debut with Memphis in that same time span.

Memphis gave an injury update Monday.

Jackson hurt his knee Feb. 21 in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Grizzlies originally said the No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft would be out at least two weeks before updating his status.

The Grizzlies acquired Winslow on Feb. 6 in a deal sending Andre Iguodala to Miami, knowing he wouldn’t be available immediately because of back soreness that limited him to 11 games this season. Winslow spent his first five seasons in the NBA with Miami, missing most of his second with an injured shoulder.

Memphis also said rookie Brandon Clarke is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this season. Clarkestrained his right quadriceps Feb. 24in a loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies currently sit in the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a four-game lead over New Orleans and Sacramento with 18 games remaining this season.

