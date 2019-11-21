Doncic reaching another level as Mavs host Cavs

Luka Doncic seemingly is rewriting the record books with every outing, and he didn’t even require much time to do it during his most recent game.

Doncic looks to continue his torrid stretch as the Dallas Mavericks bid for a sweep of their four-game homestand on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 6-foot-7 swingman scored 22 of his game-high 35 points in the first quarter en route to his NBA-best seventh triple-double of the season on Wednesday as the Mavericks breezed to a 142-94 romp against Golden State.

Doncic, in fact, made 10 of his first 11 shots from the floor — including 6 of 7 from 3-point range — and collected 11 assists and 10 rebounds before exiting the contest for good late in the third quarter. His cameo lasted all of 25:30, the least amount of playing time in NBA history for a player to produce a 30-point triple-double, per NBA.com/Stats.

“Look, he’s a very special player on a special roll,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic, who recorded a 29-point, 15-assist, 14-rebound performance in a 131-111 victory over the Cavaliers on Nov. 3.

“There’s not much else to say. This isn’t a big newsflash now. This is getting to be pretty normal,” Carlisle added.

Unfortunately for a Cleveland club that has lost five straight games, its generous defense hasn’t showed the ability to consistently stop an opponent.

Wednesday’s 124-100 loss to Miami was also riddled with turnovers, prompting Cavaliers coach John Beilein to offer a cryptic message to reporters following the game.

“We’re going to talk about that,” Beilein said of making a change, per Cleveland.com. “It could happen. Who knows what it will be. If the change will come, you will know it. As soon as they announce the starting lineups, you will all know it.”

Rookie Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman combined for just seven points on 1-of-17 shooting in the opening 24 minutes. The trio, which also had five of the team’s 11 turnovers in that stretch, was replaced by Matthew Dellavedova, Jordan Clarkson and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. to begin the third quarter.

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to return to the lineup against Dallas after being held out of Wednesday’s contest for rest purposes. He had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to the Mavericks earlier this month.

Kevin Love, who led his team with 25 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday, recorded a season-high 29 points in the loss to Dallas earlier this month. He made five 3-pointers in both outings.

Speaking of 3-pointers, the Mavericks tied a franchise record by making 22 against the Warriors.

While Doncic sank 6 of 10 shots from beyond the arc, Tim Hardaway Jr. drained all four of his attempts against his father’s former team on his way to a 20-point performance.

Kristaps Porzingis registered his fourth consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He fell one rebound shy of that plateau at Cleveland, finishing with 18 points and nine boards.

