Dinwiddie scores 24 points, Nets end Sixers’ 5-game streak

NEW YORK (AP)Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points including an explosive one-handed dunk, Joe Harris had 16 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-89 on Sunday night.

DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Garrett Temple finished with 13 points for the Nets, who ended a two-game skid.

Ben Simmons scored 20 points and Tobias Harris chipped in 17 for the 76ers, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Brooklyn was finishing a back-to-back after losing at defending NBA champion Toronto on Saturday night.

It got a needed lift from its bench, with reserves scoring 23 first-half points en route to a 57-43 lead at halftime.

Dinwiddie, who was frustrated after the Nets blew a 20-point lead Wednesday night to lose to the Charlotte Hornets, riled up the Brooklyn bench with an impressive jam on an inbound pass from Garrett Temple with 8:28 to play in the third quarter to make it 64-52.

After Tobias Harris cut the deficit to 66-68 with an 18-foot jumper with 7 minutes to go in the quarter, Brooklyn blitzed Philadelphia with a 10-0 run, capped by Dinwiddie’s alley-oop to Jarrett Allen that stretched the lead to 76-58 with 3:03 left.

The 76ers didn’t do themselves any favors during that stretch by missing seven shots.

The Nets bench outscored Philadelphia’s 40-23.

BACK IN UNIFORM

F Wilson Chandler made his season debut for Brooklyn after serving a 25-game ban for using performance-enhancing drugs. The 12-year veteran checked into the game with 5:26 remaining in the opening period. Chandler, who was signed to a one-year deal in July, was suspended August 29. He finished with two points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

TIP-INS

76ers: C Joel Embiid missed Sunday’s night’s game with an upper respiratory illness. . Al Horford played with a sore left knee and left hamstring. He finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Nets: Dinwiddie has scored more 20 points in each of Brooklyn’s last four games. He’s notched 17 20-point games this season after doing so 18 times last year.

UP NEXT

76ers: Start a three-game homestand when they host Miami on Wednesday..

Nets: At New Orleans on Tuesday.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports