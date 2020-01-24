Bulls expect Markkanen to miss 4-6 weeks with hip injury

Breaking News
CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip.

The Bulls said Friday the 7-footer from Finland had an MRI a day earlier.

Markkanen is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had appeared in all 46 games, though he played through a sprained left ankle the past three weeks.

The Bulls were 10th in the Eastern Conference at 17-29 entering Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

