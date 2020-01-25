AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)The Golden State Warriors were working Friday to finalize a trade to send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a second-round draft pick this summer.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade discussions confirmed the swap of Cauley-Stein was in the works and anticipated it to be complete soon, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

The 7-foot Cauley-Stein, who missed all of training camp and the exhibition games because of a left foot injury, is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.22 blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He has scored in double figures 17 times.

A video of Cauley-Stein was still included on Golden State’s Twitter feed for ”Game Day” ahead of a matchup Friday night against the Pacers at Chase Center.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.

