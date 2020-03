Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, publicly saying that he is personally dealing with the pandemic that has temporarily shut down the NBA and other major sports leagues.

Later, his Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert - the first NBA player to test positive, which prompted the league to suspend the season - also confirmed his status and apologized. ''I was careless and make no excuse,'' Gobert said in an Instagram post.