A sampling of reaction from around the NBA on Thursday, after the league's Board of Governors voted to approve a 22-team format for the resumption of the season next month at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida:

''We can now focus our efforts on preparing for the 2020-21 season and, ideally, putting ourselves in position to be a very successful team. In many respects, despite our won-loss record, we had a productive season this year. Our rookies gained valuable experience, several of our young veterans showed marked improvement, our injured players progressed in their rehab, and our culture remained strong.'' - Bob Myers, general manager of the Golden State Warriors.