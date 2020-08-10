76ers C Embiid leaves game with left ankle injury

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter of the 76ers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday after hurting his left ankle.

Embiid went up to contest a shot, then he backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion. He came out of the game with 6:18 left in the first quarter. He tried to stretch the foot, then got assistance from the medical staff before heading to the locker room. The team said he would not return.

Embiid, an All-Star, leads the 76ers with 24 points and 12 rebounds per game. He had been averaging 30 points and 13.5 rebounds since the restart.

The 76ers are already missing Ben Simmons because of a knee injury.

