White Sox, reliever Cishek finalize $6 million contract

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with free agent reliever Steve Cishek on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old right-hander will earn $5.25 million next season under the deal reached last week. The White Sox hold a $6.75 million option for 2021 with a $750,000 buyout.

Cishek is heading to the South Side after spending the past two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The side-armer went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.

”We believe Steve is a solid addition to our bullpen,” general manager Rick Hahn said. ”He complements our other relievers well, provides a different look to opposing hitters later in games, and has consistently proven to be both durable and successful throughout his career.”

Cishek broke into the majors in 2010 with the Marlins. He is 32-27 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 saves in 10 years in the majors, also playing for Tampa Bay, Seattle and St. Louis.

Cishek likely will be used in late-inning situations in front of Alex Colome, who had 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA last year in his first season with the White Sox. Kelvin Herrera also is back after he struggled in 2019.

Chicago has been one of baseball’s most active teams, hoping to contend for the AL Central title after seven straight losing seasons.

The White Sox also signed catcher Yasmani Grandal, slugger Edwin Encarnacion and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez to free agent deals. Outfielder Nomar Mazara was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

First baseman Jose Abreu, who led the AL with 123 RBIs last season, was re-signed to a $50 million, three-year deal, and top prospect Luis Robert agreed to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for the outfielder to begin the season in the majors.

