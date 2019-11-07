Travis refuses minor league assignment, becomes free agent

TORONTO (AP)Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent.

The 28-year-old spent the entire 2019 season on the injured list following surgery on his left knee.

”I look forward to what is in store for me, but I will always miss putting on that Blue Jays uniform and representing such a beautiful country,” Travis wrote in a statement Thursday.

He had a .274 average with 35 home runs and 153 RBIs in four seasons with Toronto.

Acquired from Detroit in a November 2014 trade, Travis became the fourth player with the Blue Jays to homer in his first big league game.

