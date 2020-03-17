Breaking News
3rd Texas victim dies from coronavirus, had underlying medical condition
Tigers option catcher Jake Rogers to Triple-A Toledo

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Catcher Jake Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday by the The Detroit Tigers.

Rogers faced a tough competition for playing time after Detroit acquired catchers Austin Romine and Eric Haase in the offseason.

Rogers made his big league debut last season, hitting .125 in 35 games. He was obtained by Detroit in the 2017 deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

Opening day has been delayed to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

