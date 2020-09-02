Tigers on a tear going into series finale with Brewers

The Detroit Tigers bring a six-game winning streak into their game at Milwaukee on Wednesday, but their latest victory was bittersweet.

During their 12-1 blowout of the Brewers on Tuesday, center fielder JaCoby Jones suffered a season-ending fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch. Jones endured the same injury last season.

“I feel bad for JaCoby,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He was taking strides in his game and becoming a pretty good player, and now we lose him.”

With Jones going down, Victor Reyes moves from right to center field. Reyes had four hits and a career-best five RBIs in the series opener. Travis Demeritte will see more playing time.

Shortstop Niko Goodrum has also been hampered by an undisclosed injury. Gardenhire isn’t sure if Goodrum will have to go on the IL.

“We’ve got a lot of things going on tonight,” he said.

The Tigers (17-16) haven’t had a winning streak of this length since 2016, when they won eight straight.

Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.97 ERA), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, bounced back from a poor outing to win his last start. He held the Chicago Cubs scoreless in 5 2/3 innings and struck out five on Aug. 25 to collect his third victory this season. Turnbull was pulled after two innings in his previous start against the Chicago White Sox when he gave up three runs and walked four batters.

The second-year right-hander lost his only career start against Milwaukee, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Turnbull got a little extra time from his last start due to back stiffness, but Gardenhire said he should be fine for Wednesday’s start.

He’ll be opposed by right-hander Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.36), who has three losses and a no-decision in his last four outings. He lasted just four innings — his shortest start this season — while giving up four runs on nine hits to Cincinnati on Thursday.

“I didn’t think Adrian was sharp (Thursday),” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said to MLB.com. “For whatever reason, he wasn’t as crisp as we’ve seen in his first four or five starts, and they made him pay for it. It probably ends up being mistakes, but the stuff didn’t look as crisp as we’ve seen in previous starts.”

He’ll be making his first career appearance against Detroit.

The Brewers (16-19) made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, most notably placing infielder Jedd Gyorko on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather. Milwaukee called up outfielder Tyrone Taylor from its alternate training site in Appleton.

“Tyrone Taylor has been the best position player there,” Counsell said to MLB.com. “Really, since Day One it’s been almost universal from players and staff.”

Taylor, a September call-up last season, grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance on Tuesday.

The Brewers used position player Orlando Arcia to pitch in the ninth on Tuesday. He gave up a two-run homer.

“One of Orlando’s great traits is he doesn’t have bad days at the baseball field,” Counsell said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That sounds like it’s simple. It’s not. I think we all have bad days, right? And at the baseball field, you should never have a bad day. But Orlando is better than everybody else at that. He does have energy.”

