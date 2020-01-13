Tigers agree to 1-year deal with right-hander Iván Nova

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms Monday on a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Ivan Nova, keeping the right-hander in the AL Central after he spent last season with the Chicago White Sox.

Nova, who turned 33 on Sunday, went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts. He is 89-76 with a 4.32 ERA in 10 big league seasons with the White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.

Detroit’s deal with Nova includes $500,000 in performance bonuses. In recent years, the rebuilding Tigers have typically added pitchers on short-term deals, who can then become trade candidates if they pitch well. Nova fits that trend.

Earlier this offseason, the Tigers signed catcher Austin Romine, who was a teammate of Nova’s with the Yankees.

The Tigers also designated left-hander Matt Hall for assignment.

Nova went 16-4 with the Yankees in 2011, but he has not had an ERA under 4.00 since 2013.

