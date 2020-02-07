Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Taylor, Dodgers reach $13.4M, 2-year deal, avoid arbitration

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)For Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers, reaching a multiyear contract was like a dance routine: a five, six, seven, eight.

Los Angeles and the utilityman avoided arbitration when they agreed to an $13.4 million, two-year contract that included salaries of $5.6 million this year, then $7.8 million in 2021.

Taylor hit .262 last year after overcoming a slow start to the season in which he missed over a month with a broken wrist. The 29-year-old plays many positions and his speed is valuable on the basepaths.

Taylor made $3.5 million last year. He had asked for $5.8 million in arbitration and the team offered $5,250,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Infielder Max Muncy agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday and outfielder Joc Pederson, who may soon be traded to the Los Angeles Angels, lost his case Friday and will get $7.75 million instead of his request for $9.5 million.

Reliever Pedro Baez ($4 million versus $3.5 million) remains on track for a hearing.

More AP MLB:https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC