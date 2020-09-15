Stanton activated by Yankees after missing 32 games

NEW YORK (AP)Giancarlo Stanton was activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday and was set to start at designated hitter after missing 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.

New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.

Stanton hit cleanup against Toronto, ending Clint Frazier’s 16 straight games as New York’s No. 4 hitter, and Urshela hit fifth.

Right fielder Aaron Judge, limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf, is likely to be activated Wednesday or Thursday.

Stanton hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs in 14 games before he got hurt.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres was out of the starting lineup because of a left quadriceps issue but was available off the bench, according to manager Aaron Boone.

New York optioned infielder Mike Ford and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar to its alternate training site.

