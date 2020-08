The Seattle Mariners will have to face Mike Trout, might see top prospect Jo Adell and won't have to bat against Shohei Ohtani when the Los Angeles Angels travel north for a three-game series beginning Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Trout is rejoining the Angels in Seattle after spending time on the paternity list as his wife, Jessica, gave birth to the couple's first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.