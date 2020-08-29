Ryan Yarbrough becomes 11th Rays pitcher to be sidelined

MIAMI (AP)Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough became the 11th Tampa Bay Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury when he went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain. That move was retroactive to Wednesday.

There were further setbacks for two Rays pitchers already sidelined. Left-hander Jalen Beeks was scheduled for Tommy John surgery Wednesday, and right-hander Chaz Roe was transferred to the 45-day injured list with a sore right elbow.

The Rays recalled infielder-outfielder Brian O’Grady and selected catcher Kevan Smith from the alternate training site.

Three-fifths of the Ray’s rotation is now on the IL, and the bullpen has also been hard hit. Despite the wave of health issues, the Rays are in first place in the AL East.

”It’s super weird,” starter Blake Snell said. ”It stinks to see your teammates get hurt, especially because we count on our pitching so much. It definitely makes it harder, but it just lets you know the depth we have.”

Yarbrough pitched 6 2/3 shutout inningsin Friday’s win at Miami before leaving the game because of the groin issue, which has bothered him in seasons past and also in recent starts.

