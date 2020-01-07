Royals’Franco could boost salary to $4 million with bonuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Royals third baseman Maikel Franco would boost his salary to a $4 million if he has 625 plate appearances.

Franco and Kansas City agreed Dec. 27 to a $2.95 million, one-year contract with $1.05 million in performance bonuses.

He would get $75,000 each for 300, 325, 350, 375, 400 and 425, and $100,000 apiece for 450, 475, 500, 525 575 and 625. He has additional award bonuses.

The 27-year-old hit .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs in 123 games for Philadelphia last season. He spent the past six seasons with the Phillies and topped 20 homers for three straight years before hitting 17 last season. He became a free agent when Philadelphia failed to offer a 2020 contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.

Franco’s addition could allow the Royals to shift Hunter Dozier from third base to first base and the outfield. Dozier hit .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs last year in a breakthrough season.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports