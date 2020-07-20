Royals put Junis on IL; RHP missed time because of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old Junis test positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago. The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he is not yet ready for regular-season competition.

Junis went 9-14 with a 5.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.

The Royals were supposed to play an exhibition game against the Houston Astros on Monday night, but rain in Kansas City could prevent that from happening. Their 60-game regular season begins Friday night in Cleveland with left-hander Danny Duffy on the mound, and the Royals’ first home game is July 31 against the White Sox.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLBand https://twitter.com/AP-Sports