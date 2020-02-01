Rockies, Trevor Story finalize $27.5M, 2-year deal

DENVER (AP)The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration.

His agreement leaves 18 players still headed to arbitration hearings, which run from Tuesday through Feb. 21.

Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. The 27-year-old hit 35 homers and swiped 23 bases last season. He also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363).

His goals for 2020 include stealing more bases and being more of a vocal leader.

”Leading by example is more natural for me,” Story said last weekend during fan fest at Coors Field. ”But I think it’s a total evolution of me trying to be the player I want to be.”

Story is a career .276 hitter since making his debut in April 2016. He was a first-round draft pick in 2011.

The Rockies are trying to rebound from a 71-91 campaign after making the playoffs two years in a row. They’ve been quiet on the free-agent front all winter.

But they have made quite a bit of noise over the constant speculation that standout third baseman Nolan Arenado could be traded. Story doesn’t think the Arenado situation will be a distraction heading into spring training.

”Whatever happens, we’ll do a good job of handling it,” Story said last weekend. ”We’re all pros here and we’ll continue that way.”

