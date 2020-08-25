Rockies’ Marquez looks to get back on track vs. D-backs

The Colorado Rockies’ seven-game losing streak is over, thanks in no small part to the first major league win by a young pitcher who grew up going to Arizona Diamondbacks games.

Ryan Castellani, who played high school baseball in Phoenix before being drafted by the Rockies, pitched six innings there Monday night and got scoreless bullpen support in Colorado’s 3-2 win. The Rockies moved to .500 against their National League West rivals (40-40) since the start of the 2016 season, and look to move to a .500 record this season on Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series.

The Rockies could have outfielder Charlie Blackmon and his career .342 batting average and 22 home runs against Arizona back in the lineup Tuesday. Blackmon was held out with quadriceps tightness, but manager Bud Black said he had planned to give Blackmon a day off during the series anyway.

“He was available. He was ready to pinch hit if we needed him. We probably would have ran for him if he got on,” Black said. “It truly is day to day. I would like to think that he’ll be in there, but don’t be surprised if he’s not. … It shouldn’t be a lingering thing for Charlie.”

Colorado, which has lost 12 of its last 15 games, turns to right-hander German Marquez (2-4, 4.38 ERA) on Tuesday. The Rockies’ Opening Day starter in 2020 will make his seventh start of the year and his first of the season against Arizona having lost his past three outings.

For his career, Marquez is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 15 appearances, 14 starts, against the Diamondbacks.

Arizona finds itself in last place in the West after suffering its sixth straight defeat on Monday. To make matters worse, starting pitcher Merrill Kelly was scratched from his scheduled start on Monday and placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder nerve impingement.

Kelly, 3-2 with a 2.59 ERA, didn’t sound too certain he will be back anytime soon.

“It kind of started off as not too big of a deal, but I would say the last three or four days it’s kind of taken a turn, and just kind of gotten less and less manageable,” Kelly said. “As I was warming up for the game (Monday), I could just tell today it was time to get this thing taken care of. It’s kind of been something that’s been nagging at me.”

Kelly said he plans to see a specialist soon. The Diamondbacks called up pitcher Riley Smith from their alternate training site, and ace Madison Bumgarner could come off the injured list in the coming days.

Manager Torey Lovullo hopes all Kelly needs is some extra arm rest.

“We want to believe that a short blow might give him a chance to turn the corner and get back on his feet again,” Lovullo said. “He’s had a great run for us. Been pitching unbelievable. So that’s what really hurts about it.”

Left-hander Alex Young is set to start Tuesday for the Diamondbacks. He’s 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA, and has made two starts with seven relief appearances this season.

Against the Rockies for his career, Young is 3-0 with a 3.68 ERA in four games, two starts.

