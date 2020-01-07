Rich Hill could earn $12.5M from Twins, Homer Bailey $8M

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Rich Hill can earn $9.5 million in performance bonuses in his contract with the Minnesota Twins and Homer Bailey can earn $1 million.

Minnesota announced the one-year deals with the pitchers on Dec. 31. Hill was guaranteed $3 million and Bailey $7 million.

Hill’s bonuses are based on starts or innings: $1 million each for five starts or 25 innings, seven or 35 and nine or 45, $1.5 million for 11 or 55, $2 million for 13 or 65 and $3 million for 15 or 75.

Bailey would get $333,333 each for 150 and 165 innings, and $333,334 for 185.

Both have identical awards bonuses: $100,000 for winning the Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He also would get $25,000 for making the All-Star team and winning a Gold Glove, $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 for World Series MVP.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Bailey was 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA last year for Kansas City and Oakland, which acquired him in July. He is 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA in 13 big league seasons. He is coming off a $105 million, six-year contract he signed with Cincinnati.

Hill, a left-hander who turns 40 in March, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a $48 million, three-year contract. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain.

He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is likely to miss the first half of next season. Hill is 65-42 in 15 big league seasons.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories